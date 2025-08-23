Kirk Herbstreit picks $3.4 million quarterback as best in college football
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently made his 2025 Preseason Herbies selections.
When making his picks, one of them stood out. Herbstreit chose Clemson senior starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, who according to On3 is set to make $3.4 million in NIL valuation this season.
Klubnik is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he completed 308-of-486 passes for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground for the Tigers, the senior ran for 463 yards and seven scores on 119 carries.
Early projections have Klubnik being selected within the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, with some mock drafts putting him as the first-overall pick.
Clemson went 10-4 last season and fell to Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers kicked off their 2025 campaign at home against LSU on Aug. 30.
Enjoy free coverage of the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI