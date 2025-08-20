Michigan QB Bryce Underwood surprises teammates after inking new NIL deal

Name Image Likeness

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws during warm-ups before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on April 19. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrated his 18th birthday by gifting his team with customized headphones.

Underwood handed out maize-and-blue colored Beats by Dre headphones to each of his Wolverine teammates following Tuesday’s football practice.

The kind gesture by Underwood came after Beats by Dre announced its Beats Elite Class of 2025, which includes the Wolverines’ standout signal-caller and former No. 1 prospect.

According to MLive, Underwood signed the NIL agreement this year, and Michigan inked a deal with Learfield to allow for the program’s branding to be used on the headphones.

The 2025 Beats by Elite class also includes Alabama receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Georgia tailback Nate Frazier, Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, Oregon QB Dante Moore, Florida QB DJ Lagway, Oklahoma QB John Mateer and South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers.

Underwood joined the Wolverines after the program offered him a multi-million dollar deal. 

MLive noted that Underwood is anticipated to be Michigan’s starting QB, beating out transfers Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia, and redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis.

The Wolverines went 8-5 and went on to beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl last season.

Michigan is set to open its 2025 campaign at home against New Mexico on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

