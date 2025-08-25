$12.5 million QB set to start at historic college football program as true freshman
Make it official: the mostly highly touted freshman QB in the 2025 recruiting class will be starting in Week 1: Bryce Underwood is the Michigan Wolverines' starting QB. Underwood was the subject of a heated recruiting battle and ultimately chose to flip from LSU to Michigan shortly before Early Signing Day 2024. Underwood's NIL deal has been reported as a $12.5 million package, and certainly seems befitting of the young superstar.
Underwood's days as a super recruit
Underwood was the No. 1 player in the nation per 247sports as well as most other recruiting sites. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound passer grew into a world of stardom. Even as a high school freshman, Underwood was a star. He was Max Preps' National Freshman of the Year when he led Belleville High to a state title. He led Underwood to another title and an undefeated season as a sophomore.
In total, Underwood passed for 11,488 yards and 152 touchdowns in high school. He initially committed to LSU and Brian Kelly in January 2024. But toward the end of the recruiting cycle, the homestate Wolverines got involved in a serious way. Media personality Dave Portnoy very publicly pledged his assistance to the Underwood commitment and in the end, Underwood decommitted from LSU and switched his commitment to Michigan weeks before Signing Day.
At that point, NIL was rumored to be a substantial factor in Underwood's choice. On3's Pete Nakos has reported the $12.5 million package, including a $3 million payout to Underwood as a freshman. Underwood is likely the highest-paid freshman in history, but with the announcement, he'll have his work ahead.
Michigan's QB situation
In 2023, Michigan won the CFP championship with JJ McCarthy playing QB and Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Both of those situations ended after the season, and new coach Sherrone Moore inherited a tough QB situation. Former walk-on Davis Warren started for much of the season. Michigan tried dual-threat Alex Orji, but Orji's passing problems essentially made him a single threat.
For the season, Michigan dropped from 35.9 points per game in 2023 to just 22.0 points per game last year. Much of that decline was the passing game, where Michigan dipped from 214 yards per game to just 129 yards per game. The Wolverines failed to pass for 100 yards in four games and didn't top 210 yards in any game all season.
Against that backdrop, the recruitment of Underwood became exceptionally important. Michigan brought in senior Mikey Keene, who had played at Fresno State, to provide competition for Underwood. But Moore's announcement is unsurprising-- the big-money QB will have to start living up to his salary right away.