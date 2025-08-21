All-American candidates Cade Klubnik, Nick Singleton among Rhoback's latest NIL class
Ahead of the college football season, apparel brand and NIL mainstay Rhoback has announced their most recent class of student-athlete partners.
The brand's latest signing - New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston - revealed Rhoback's roster updates, including the likes of Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Penn State running back Nick Singleton, who are returners to the brand from a season ago. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Seller, Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed are the newest ambassadors joining Rhoback U's class of 2025.
Winston and the brand revealed the full Rhoback U roster via an Instagram collab post, highlighting each athlete and their unique on-field skillsets.
According to Rhoback, they are continuing to expand their collegiate roster with some of the top talent across the country, bringing in athletes who not only excel in competition but also inspire within their communities.
“We couldn’t be more passionate about working with Jameis and an incredible roster of college athletes from across the country," shared Rhoback's Athlete Relations Lead Shalen Moore. "What excites us most is the opportunity to work with each individual athlete, get to know their character, and help share their unique stories with the Rhoback community."
To support these athlete partnerships, Rhoback is introducing an updated collegiate apparel collection that will be available for over 50 schools across the country. From Alabama and Georgia to Michigan and Ohio State, Rhoback offers fans from major powerhouses some new gameday options to wear.
"This partnership is about more than just apparel - it’s about bringing a fresh line of collegiate gear to life on their campuses and in their communities, and celebrating the energy and passion of gameday in a way that feels authentic and exciting,” Moore added.
A season ago, Rhoback signed Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, among others.
The trio of Rhoback returning ambassadors - Klubnik, Singleton and Downs - are listed as preseason All-American favorites across multiple media outlets. The season officially kicks off with Week 0 on Saturday.
