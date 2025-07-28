All-American Nebraska, Penn State volleyball stars add NIL sneaker deals
Women's college volleyball has exploded over the past few seasons, garnering record attendance and viewership numbers in the process. During the NIL era especially, volleyball student-athletes have become some of the most prolific brand ambassadors and content creators. Now, two of the nation's best have landed sneaker deals with a disruptor brand in the space.
Avoli - the only athletic brand dedicated exclusively to women and girl volleyball players - has signed All-American duo Andi Jackson of Nebraska and Izzy Starck of Penn State, adding two stars to their growing NIL roster. A season ago, the Portland-based brand celebrated its first birthday with a $2.1 million funding round, a new exclusive retail partner in SCHEELS and seven college athletes joining the brand.
Jackson and Starck are the highest-profile signings to date and mark a significant moment for Avoli.
MORE: Beauty brand levels up women's basketball support with Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers
"I chose to partner with Avoli because of how they talked about women sports and how they are giving girls shoes just for them," shared the defending Freshman of the Year and National Champion, Starck. "I love how there is a shoe company that is meant just for volleyball."
"I chose to partner with Avoli because their products empower the next generation of female athletes, something I’m deeply passionate about," added the AVCA All-America First Team member Jackson. "Their shoes and apparel have brought players, teams, and clubs together; building communities and lasting connections for athletes."
Both of Avoli's latest signings are returning to school this Fall as Player of the Year candidates and although they can't wear the brand on-court for their respective teams - Nebraska is an adidas school, while Penn State is Nike - both athletes can support the brand through marketing campaigns and social media support outside of official team activities.
"Bringing Andi and Izzy into the Avoli family is a natural extension of our commitment to empowering women and girls in volleyball," said Rick Anguilla, Avoli's Co-Founder. "They are exceptional athletes and inspiring role models, and their decision to champion our brand underscores the real impact we're having on the sport. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Avoli team as we continue to innovate and support the sport's incredible momentum."
Starck and Penn State begin their title defense on Aug. 23 versus Creighton, while Jackson and Nebraska start their season on Aug. 22 against Pittsburgh.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
