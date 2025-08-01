Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, 100 college athletes partner with PHX Hydration Energy
The beverage space is a crowded playing field - especially across NIL - as one of the most popular brand deals among student-athletes today. One new company however, differentiated itself this Summer by launching their offering with a polarizing media personality and more than 100 college athletes in three key states.
PHX - a new beverage that combines hydration and energy - arrived to stores in Ohio, New York and Massachusetts so the brand strategically collaborated with athletes from schools in those states to help support. Beyond the partnerships with athletes at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Harvard and St. John's, among others, PHX is supported Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy an outspoken voice, entrepreneur and brand builder himself.
From Ohio State gymnast and expert content creator Kameron Nelson and Cincinnati track star Davenae Fagan to St. John's pitcher Jed Boyle and even "The Waffle Girl" on TikTok, the first NIL campaign for PHX featured a diverse roster of athletes and creators.
"My philosophy on brand building is all about cultural relevance," shared PHX founder Daniel Blake, a former Anheuser-Busch executive. "The days of buying attention alone or are over - there's certainly a role for traditional paid advertisements - but really how you build brands in today's culture is about relevance. What's exciting about a lot of these college athletes is that they are trusted voices in their local communities and on their campuses and they have very engaged audiences on social media."
"Our approach to launch is three states to begin with," Blake continued. "So it gives us a chance to really go deep in a lot of these markets and on a lot of these college campuses to find a number of athletes that are a good fit from an active lifestyle standpoint - and have really highly engaged followings - as we try to get word out of what PHX is and the role it can play in people's lives."
As one of the initial retail launch states, Massachusetts has their fair share of outgoing personalities, but perhaps none greater than Portnoy - a native of Swampscott, MA - who will play an instrumental role in the brand’s growth and boost awareness and visibility, according to PHX.
Now heading to college campuses this Fall as part of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," Portnoy's impact in the sports marketing and NIL spaces will grow even deeper.
“People count on me to be straight with them, so I only get behind products I really believe in," Portnoy said. "PHX is legit. It keeps you going when you’re grinding it out and tastes better than the competition. Daniel and his team have nailed it with something different here. I’m all in.”