Beauty brand levels up women's basketball support with Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers
Ahead of the reigning NCAA National Champion UConn women's basketball squad being honored as a "Team of the Year" nominee at the ESPY Awards, one of their most supportive brand partners expands its NIL program with the Huskies front and center.
Beauty brand Madison Reed - the UConn alum-founded company that launched a star-studded campaign featuring the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd ahead of the 2024-25 season - has doubled down for year two of its NIL footprint, providing new opportunities for women's basketball players and setting the bar for how brands can provide tangible value to student-athletes.
“I started Madison Reed to change the game for women,” said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed and UConn graduate. “These inspiring athletes embody the unstoppable confidence at the heart of our brand, and reinforce our unwavering commitment to unleashing women’s full potential.”
MORE: NIL powerhouses Azzi Fudd, Livvy Dunne join star-studded sparkling water investment
To tip off the season season of their partnership, Errett will host the Huskies at the brand's Los Angeles-area Madison Reed Hair Color Bar for a pre-ESPYs professional hair styling including color, gloss, treatments, blow outs for all players and coaches attending the award show.
With Bueckers moved onto WNBA stardom as rookie - and an upcoming starter spot in the All-Star Game - the brand has positioned returning partner Fudd as the new face of their NIL support.
“Amy and the Madison Reed team have been so influential to my athletic and entrepreneurial journey, providing pivotal mentorship and true partnership every step of the way,” said Fudd. “This is an exciting time to be in women’s sports, and I hope my relationship with Madison Reed can inspire all women athletes to pursue their dreams on and off the court.”
Fudd - the Most Outstanding Player during UConn's National Championship run - was recently announced as the most marketable athlete in all of college sports, according to Out2Win, the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform. After gaining over 100,000 social media followers this Summer, she has the highest Out2Win Score in college athletes.
With teammate KK Arnold joining Fudd, Ice Brady and Morgan Cheli on Madison Reed's Team ColorWonder for the upcoming season, the brand will provide the athletes an equity stake in the business, future opportunities to franchise a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar and internships with the company for UConn class credit.
The former UConn All-American Bueckers - who launched her own Madison Reed hair color earlier this year - continues to work with the brand, now from her new home of Dallas.
“It means so much to have Madison Reed with me on my journey,” added Bueckers. “I’m excited to continue creating impact on and off the court.”
In addition to the player activation, Madison Reed tips off the second season of its three-year sponsorship of UConn’s Gampel Pavilion and PeoplesBank Arena, plus a return of it popular campus and game-day activations, alumni events and experiences.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Kai Trump joins Livvy Dunne, Travis Kelce with new NIL deal
Nation’s No. 1 college basketball recruit signs NIL deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand
Cooper Flagg, Paige Bueckers earn national recognition for NIL success
14-year-old world record holder signs NIL partnership with Nike