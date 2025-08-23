Colorado QB Julian Lewis among powerhouse lineup for new NIL announcement
Ahead of the college football season, performance apparel brand Legends has partnered with four future stars on the gridiron. A trio of big-time freshman and one sophomore sensation are the latest brand ambassadors for the Los Angeles-based company, expanding their NIL presence in a major way.
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Ohio State cornerback Devin Sanchez, and Texas linebacker Colin Simmons star in the brand's “Future Legends” campaign, that draws inspiration from iconic 1980s and 90s sports and hip-hop magazine advertisements.
According to Legends, this new campaign positions the rising stars not just as athletes, but as cultural leaders who embody the core values that drive the Legends brand: Work Hard, Stay Humble; Take Risks; Embrace Adversity and Lead by Example.
The lone returning player on Legends' roster, Simmons had a team-high 9.0 sacks as a freshman for Texas last season, earning Freshman All-American and All-SEC honors.
“We are all dogs," said Simmons. "We all have that dominating mindset. This is an athlete’s brand, which was big for us, having our part in building alongside a brand.”
The four future college football stars join a celebrity and pro athlete roster within the brand's ownership group including Quavo, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Steve Nash, Larry Nance Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
“The Future Legends campaign represents more than just a partnership - it’s about honoring the next generation of icons and giving them a platform to tell their story, their way,” said Scott Hochstadt, CEO and Founder of Legends. “These four athletes embody the authenticity, hunger, and personal style that define what it means to be a Legend. We wanted to empower our Future Legends to create partnerships that move beyond traditional sports marketing, a strategy that has guided us in growing our athlete-investors and partners since our inception."