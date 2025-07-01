Cooper Flagg, Paige Bueckers earn national recognition for NIL success
Former UConn and Duke All-Americans and National Player of the Year winners Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg will forever be linked, not only for their on-court accomplishments but also their NIL dominance.
The two recent top WNBA and NBA draft selections - and new Dallas residents for the Wings and Mavericks respectively - have now been honored as the top-earning female and male college athletes of 2024-25 on Campus Ink's NIL Store. The NIL merchandising brand's 2025 NIL Store Awards are highlighted by Bueckers and Flagg's past season of apparel sales, among other accomplishments from athletes and programs across the country.
Bueckers - the star of UConn's National Championship squad - was the top-selling overall college athlete across the entire NIL Store network, that includes over 25,000 athletes and more than 100 schools. The now-WNBA All-Star Game starter repeated as the top-earning female athlete for the NIL Store, with former UConn teammates Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong among the finalists.
“It’s an honor to present so many deserving winners with this year’s edition of the NIL Store Awards," shared Adam Cook, NIL Store's Vice President. "Our school partners consistently elevate the NIL game on their campuses and across all of college athletics, while our athletes represent the best of commitment, dedication, and advocacy. It is our greatest privilege to support and celebrate these partners year after year through our officially licensed apparel.”
Flagg earned top honors for men with former Rutgers star and the NBA Draft's No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, among the finalists that also included now -NFL rookies Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Cam Skattebo of Arizona State.
Additional athlete winners included Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez (top earning Olympic sport female athlete), Arkansas baseball's Wehiwa Aloy (top earning Olympic sport male athlete) and Mississippi State football's Blake Shapen (philanthropic spirit award), among others.
Bueckers and the Huskies' National Championship run propelled UConn to earn the NIL Store's school partner of the year while Louisville was recognized for top NIL in-venue installation and promotion at the KFC YUM! Center.
With industry-leading payouts for athletes, the NIL Store is further celebrating #NILDay - celebrating the passing of NIL legislation on July 1, 2021 - with an extra 10% earnings for athletes on July 1.