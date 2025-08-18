Georgia duo Gunner Stockton, Oscar Delp star in new NIL shoe campaign
As the new face of Georgia football, quarterback Gunner Stockton is poised to be one of the most active student-athletes in NIL during this upcoming season. The backup to now-Miami quarterback Carson Beck the past two seasons, Stockton takes the reigns of the Bulldogs' program both on and off the field.
Ahead of his first year as QB1, Stockton is starring in a new NIL campaign for footwear brand HEYDUDE - alongside his tight end Oscar Delp - to help promote their Collegiate Collection of lifestyle shoes.
The collection - featuring the Bulldogs, Penn State, Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and Michigan, among others - includes HEYDUDE’s popular Wally and Wendy shoes for men and women.
The Georgia duo of Stockton and Delp shared their HEYDUDE partnership in a collaboration post on Instagram, showcasing their footwear in unique offseason looks.
One of the most consistent brands in NIL, HEYDUDE has partnered with star football and basketball players across the country, including the likes of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, last year's National Championship quarterback Will Howard of Ohio State and former ACC basketball rivals Kyle Filipowski of Duke and Armando Bacot of North Carolina, among many others.
Stockton came on for Georgia late last season in the SEC Championship against Texas, earning the win and followed-up with a start against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, finishing with a career-high 234 passing yards. Delp started 10 games a season ago and finished with four touchdowns on the year.
In addition to HEYDUDE, Stockton's previous NIL partnerships include EA Sports, Parsons Xtreme Golf, Onward Reserve and the Athens Area Humane Society, among others.
No. 5 Georgia opens the season at home on Aug. 30 against Marshall.
