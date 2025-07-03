Highly-touted USC running back stays hydrated with new NIL deal
As Summer officially kicks off, one USC Trojans football player continues to stay hydrated with NIL deals ahead of his first season in Los Angeles.
A month after partnering with C4 Energy, top JUCO transfer Waymond Jordan has added another beverage brand to his growing portfolio. The former No. 1 ranked junior college running back - who enrolled at USC this Spring after dominating the ground game for Kansas' Hutchinson Community College - has now signed a deal with Niagara Water.
First reported by On3's Pete Nakos, Jordan joins the Southern California-based water brand that counts USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and former Trojan cornerback Jaylin Smith - now a rookie with the Houston Texans - as brand ambassadors.
As a sophomore at Hutchinson CC last season, Jordan earned NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year honors while leading the Blue Dragons to the NJCAA DI Football Championship. He rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 134.5 yards per game.
Originally committed to UCF, Jordan continued the recent transfer portal and recruiting class momentum for Lincoln Riley when he flipped to the Trojans early this year.
Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly and obviously a ton of production at Hutch,” Riley said during Spring Practice.
Jordan brings much needed help to the USC backfield after losing All-Big Ten second team member Woody Marks - and his 1,133 yards and 9 touchdowns - to the NFL and second-leading rusher Quinten Joyner to Texas Tech via the transfer portal.
USC will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they host Missouri State.