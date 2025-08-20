5-star recruit Jake Kreul announces SEC commitment with NIL partnership
Before top defensive end prospect Jake Kreul dons the iconic crimson and cream uniform of Oklahoma, he utilized a unique NIL partnership with a global apparel brand to announce his nationally televised commitment to the Sooners.
Kreul made his highly anticipated announcement live on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" and did so with the help of clothing company TravisMathew. The IMG Academy (FL.) five-star defender chose the Sooners over Ole Miss and Texas, with the brand's role as the official apparel sponsor of his commitment.
The future Sooner teased his announcement with a pre-commitment social media post showcasing TravisMathew's officially licensed apparel, wore a TravisMathew outfit - as did his Dad - during the live broadcast on ESPN and wrapped up the campaign with a recap post thanking the brand for their support.
According to the brand, this collaboration created a unique brand moment for TravisMathew, bridging sports, lifestyle and culture while delivering unmatched exposure on national TV and social media. McAfee's show has been a go-to home for recent recruit announcements and a major platform for athletes.
MORE: Georgia duo Gunner Stockton, Oscar Delp star in new NIL shoe campaign
“This partnership with Jake was about more than just a placement, it was about creating an authentic connection at one of the biggest moments of his career," shared Evan Ponce of TravisMathew. "His ESPN announcement was the perfect stage to showcase TravisMathew’s performance and lifestyle, while telling a really cool NIL story that feels true to Jake. We were incredibly happy to partner with him and be part of a moment that will be remembered by sports fans everywhere.”
According to the brand, the sponsorship of Kreul's announcement - a collaboration between Ponce of TravisMathew and Alex Styrt of Premier Athlete Agency - has garnered a total earned media value over 500,000 with nearly 95,000 engagements and 2,000,000 impressions, to date. Kreul's additional support via TikTok has earned 871,000 views and 66,000 likes thus far.
As one of the most anticipated commitments to date, Kreul can now focus on a senior season where they are among the top teams in the country.
The defender has already hit the ground running with four first half sacks in IMG's 41-7 victory over The First Academy in Week 0. The No. 4 team in the country next faces Hoover (AL.) on Aug. 22.
