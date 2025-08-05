Jewelry brand gorjana goes big with athlete signings led by UCLA’s Betts sisters
Ahead of the new school year, a Southern California-based jewelry brand has jumped into NIL in a big way, curating a roster of college - and professional - female athletes as endorsers and co-creators of pieces of their own.
Headlined by the Betts sisters of UCLA basketball - reigning All-American and Defensive Player of the Year Lauren and freshman-to-be Sienna, a Five-Star recruit and McDonald's All-American - the gorjana Sports Club was created to celebrate and support women in sport and to inspire the next generation of game changers, according to the brand.
In addition to the Bruins' sister duo, gorjana's athlete signings includes top USC beach volleyball recruit Kyra Zaengle, rising WNBA star Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, Reilyn Turner of the Portland Thorns, tennis player Jessica Pegula, volleyball players Brooke Nuneviller and Merritt Beason and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association.
Per gorjana, their athlete roster features "trailblazing pros, powerful partnerships and rising stars already making their mark - they’re all dynamic, confident women who are redefining what it means to show up on the court, in the world, and yes - in jewelry."
“We’ve always believed that jewelry is about more than just what you wear - it’s about how it makes you feel," Gorjana Reidel, the brand’s namesake, cofounder and chief creative officer, told SI Swimsuit. "With gorjana Sports Club, we wanted to spotlight the incredible women redefining what it means to show up as your full self, both in competition and in everyday life.
The Betts sisters teaming up for the upcoming season make UCLA one of the top contendors heading into the 2025-26 college basketball campaign. The senior Lauren is one of the most prolific NIL athletes in the country with past partnerships including Under Armour, La Victoria Brand, C4 Energy, Stanley 1913 and Unrivaled, among others. This partnership with gorjana sounds like an authentic fit.
"I have to have earnings, rings and necklaces," Betts said. "I have to have all three or I can't leave the house."
Beyond the jewelry, this athlete campaign stands for something bigger than a sports marketing program, continuing the major momentum across women's sports in general and through NIL in particular.
"This initiative is our way of honoring the powerful intersection of performance and self-expression," Reidel continued. "From the tunnel to the court, field or beach, these athletes carry themselves with intention - and we wanted to give them a platform to share their stories and the pieces that help them feel their best.”