Kirk Herbstreit names quarterback that college football fans ‘will fall in love with’
Proven quarterbacks like LSU's Garrett Nussemeier, Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are receiving plenty of love ahead of the 2025 college football season. Not to be looked over, though, is one of the game's young stars at the position.
ESPN broadcaster and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is bullish on sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway as he enters his first season as the full-time starter.
A former five-star out of Willis, Texas, Lagway signed with the Gators as the top quarterback in the 2024 class and was expected to see limited snaps as a true freshman behind returning starter Graham Mertz.
However, Mertz' season-ending injury in the overtime loss to Tennessee in the second week of October thrusted an inexperienced Lagway into the SEC fire. And the uber-talented passer answered in a big way.
Lagway went on to lead Florida to a 5-1 finish after taking over head coach Bill Napier's offense. The Gators previously sat at 3-3 before the change at quarterback. The only loss in the final stretch came against SEC champion Georgia, which was down 10-3 before Lagway exited the game due to injury.
Herbstreit spoke highly of what college football fans should witness from Lagway this season while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.
"Lagway, to me, if you're trying to find the guy that in the middle of October were talking about... That's the guy... It's DJ Lagway at Florida that I think a lot of people are going to fall in love with," Herbstreit said.
Lagway's stats didn't exactly jump off the page, as he completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions, while adding 101 yards rushing, in 12 appearances (6 starts).
However, he was able to make a significant, winning impact for a Florida team that hadn't won eight games since 2020. And the Gators accomplished that feat against the toughest schedule in the country.
It's safe to expect Lagway, who already holds a $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation, to show improvements in 2025 with an entire offseason of first-team reps and becoming more comfortable with the playbook under Napier and coordinator Russ Callaway.
Lagway's Gators will open the season against Long Island at home on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.