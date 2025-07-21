Livvy Dunne rolls out the red carpet for Kai Trump after latest NIL deal
Livvy Dunne may have retired her leotard and moved on from LSU gymnastics, but she's still a force on social media and in the NIL world, helping young athletes navigate the wild world of the Name, Image, and Likeness era.
One student-athlete who Livvy is eager to take under her wing is Kai Trump, the incoming University of Miami freshman golfer and eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump.
Kai recently announced a new NIL deal with the energy drink brand Accelerator, which Livvy is very familiar with -- even having her own Cotton Candy flavor -- and shared a cheeky announcement on social media from behind a lectern in the style of a campaign ad.
MORE: Kai Trump joins Livvy Dunne, Travis Kelce with new NIL deal
"Not running for office… just running on Rocket Pop," Kai wrote on Instagram. "Proud to partner with [Accelerator] — check out my favorite energy drink on Amazon and select retailers near you!"
After the announcement was made, Livvy reacted to the news and congratulated Kai on the new deal with four simple words.
MORE: LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne Reflects on NIL Legacy, New Accelerator Energy Drink
"Welcome to the fam!!!" Livvy wrote with a raised hands and star emoji.
There is no doubt this will be the first of many high-profile NIL deals for Trump as she starts her collegiate career in South Beach.
MORE: President Trump's Granddaughter Signs NIL Deal with Major Golf Manufacturer
And, since she's a member of the Class of 2030, she isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI —
Greg McElroy shares why Arch Manning is one of Texas’ biggest question marks
President Donald Trump's executive order could change college athletics amid NIL controversy
Cavinder twins reveal seven ‘simple’ steps to becoming NIL millionaires
Former Big Ten superstar receives final decision on NCAA lawsuit over denied NIL money
14-year-old soccer phenom makes NIL history with first partnership