14-year-old soccer phenom makes NIL history with first partnership
On the heels of NIL turning four on July 1, one young athlete has made industry history with her first brand partnership. 14-year-old soccer phenom Loradana Paletta has signed a deal with Italian sports brand LOTTO to become their first-ever NIL athlete in the United States.
The Syosset, N.Y.-native and star of both the U.S. Soccer Under-16 Girls National Team and the NYCFC Youth U14 Academy Boys Team, Paletta joins LOTTO's roster of more than 500 professional athletes around the world.
"I'm so proud to be LOTTO's first NIL athlete and I'm really excited to start this journey with them," Paletta shared with NIL Daily on SI. "It's been amazing so far, even though I've known them for three of four weeks now. Meeting the team, I've been really comfortable with them. They're really nice and as soon as I saw them, I just knew this was the right fit for me."
Paletta now stands alongside NWSL star Sofia Huerta of Seattle Reign FC, MLS stars Kellyn Acosta of the Chicago Fire and Tim Parker of New York Red Bulls, plus legendary U.S. Soccer player and broadcaster Stu Holden as brand partners representing LOTTO's iconic logo.
Two years younger than most of her fellow U.S. Soccer Under-16 Girls National Team members, the star midfielder Paletta is already a poised pitch women when it comes to her footwear choices.
"Their boots are amazing," Paletta added. "My particular favorite ones are the Solista in pink and blue. I also like wearing the straight black ones. They really suit my style. They really feel like calm on my feet and very light."
“LOTTO has a great fifty-plus year heritage in soccer and adding Loradana as our first NIL partner in the U.S. is the latest example of our dedication to the future of the sport and our continued growth in market as the country’s soccer participation and interest is skyrocketing,” said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals, at WHP Global, which owns the LOTTO brand.
Paletta has traveled with globe in 2025 with recent U.S. Under-16 Girls’ National Team competitions and training camps in the Netherlands and Spain.
“At only 14 years-old, Loradana Paletta is everything LOTTO stands for," Spencer continued. "Fearless, authentic, and driven by passion. She’s a dynamic leader on the pitch and rewriting the story for young female athletes in this country, and we’re proud to be a part of that. Her energy and attitude mirror our DNA, and she’s already leading the next generation by example.”
