Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola teams with adidas to launch new sneaker
Global footwear and apparel power adidas has put together a massive NIL offseason - especially in football - adding to their diverse student-athlete roster with current and future college stars. Now, to engage deeper with fans and alumni across the country, the brand is teaming up with a few of their ambassadors to launch a new sneaker collection
The Portland and Germany-based brand has revealed an updated look of the “Best Running Shoe of 2025” - according to Runner's World - with some help from a few major names in college sports. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, incoming Kansas point guard Darryn Peterson and Washington track sister duo Amanda and Hana Moll are among adidas' NIL ambassadors supporting the release of the new Evo SL College Collection.
The award-winning running shoe now appears in school colors - featuring team slogans - for 13 adidas partners, including powerhouses Miami, Texas A&M, Kansas and Nebraska, giving fans and alumni a new look for game day.
The brand collaborated with athletes at each school with the full ambassador roster including:
• Arizona State: Ava McCumber Ganda (Track &Field), Nina Laurito (Gymnastics)
• Georgia Tech: Peyton Marshall (Basketball)
• Grambling State: Trey Bridges (Baseball), Ashton Frye (Football)
• Indiana: Katelyn Winton (Cross Country), Josh Harris (Basketball)
• Kansas: Lillian Harris (Track & Field), Darryn Peterson (Basketball)
• Louisville: Alanna Bankston (Volleyball), Mikel Brown Jr. (Basketball)
• Miami: Sanaa Hebron (Track & Field), Sean Watkins Jr.(Track & Field)
• Mississippi State: Chandler Prater (Basketball), Isaac Smith (Football)
• Nebraska: Harper Murray (Volleyball), Dylan Raiola (Football)
• North Carolina State: Grace Hartman(Cross Country), Sam Bush (Cross Country)
• Texas A&M: Ava Underwood (Volleyball), Wesley Watson (Volleyball)
• Texas Tech: Malachi Snow (Track & Field), Magi’ Harris (Track & Field)
• Washington: Amanda Moll (Track & Field), Hana Moll (Track & Field)
Top Class of 2026 wide receiver recruits Calvin Russell of Northwestern High School (Miami), Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, CA.) and Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg High School (Hattiesburg, MS.) are the latest future stars to join adidas' NIL squad. This roster of high schoolers continue the momentum of adidas this past year - especially in football - that included signing NFL Draft picks Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart and Emeka Egbuka, among others.
