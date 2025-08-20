Volleyball player of the year candidate Harper Murray signs NIL sneaker deal
Ahead of her junior season at Nebraska as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, volleyball sensation Harper Murray is following in the footsteps - quite literally - of a few other Huskers stars with a major NIL partnership that is close to home.
The two-time All-Big Ten First Team player has signed with Nebraska's official footwear and apparel partner adidas as their latest NIL ambassador. Harper joins fellow Huskers NIL partner quarterback Dylan Raiola and the brand's growing roster of elite volleyball players including former Nebraska teammate Lexi Rodriguez and Olympians Kelsey Robinson Cook, Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock and Annie-Drews Schumacher, among others.
“After competing as an adidas athlete these last two years at Nebraska, I’m excited to partner with
adidas in a bigger way as we work together to elevate the sport we both love,” Murray said.
“The way they’ve invested in women’s volleyball and women’s sports more broadly make me proud
to join the Three-Stripe family and more motivated than ever to bring a national championship to
Lincoln.”
MORE: All-American Nebraska, Penn State volleyball stars add NIL sneaker deals
Murray will support adidas in brand and product marketing campaigns such as the recent launch of the Nebraska-themed Adizero Evo SLs running shoe. Represented by Wasserman, Murray was recently named the top volleyball player in Out2Win's "Fall 50" list that recognizes the most marketable athletes in Fall sports.
This new athlete partnership continues the strong momentum for adidas' volleyball business as they are the exclusive League One Volleyball (LOVB) Official Pro and Club uniform apparel partner.
Murray and Nebraska kick off this season this weekend at the AVCA First Serve Tournament in Lincoln, where adidas will celebrate their latest signing with light projections around campus and in town plus partnering with an iconic local coffee shop to give back to Husker fans.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Jewelry brand gorjana goes big with athlete signings led by UCLA’s Betts sisters
NIL powerhouses Azzi Fudd, Livvy Dunne join star-studded sparkling water investment
14-year-old soccer phenom makes NIL history with first partnership