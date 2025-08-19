Name Image Likeness

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson turns heads with multimillion-dollar deal

Caleb Wilson is projected to be a 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick

Kevin Smith

McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center in March.
McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center in March. / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has inked a multi-year, multi-million dollar endorsement deal, according to a report.

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that Wilson has signed a deal with New Balance.

Wilson is now part of a New Balance NBA crew that includes Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Darius Garland, Zach Lavine, Aaron Nesmith, Dejounte Murray and Cooper Flagg.

An ESPN Class of 2025 top-five recruit, Wilson confirmed the deal on social media.

Wilson, 19-year old out of Atlanta who is set to compete for the Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels during the 2025-26 season, is projected to be the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“At 6-9, Wilson looks the part with an outstanding frame, length and developing two-way versatility that could be harnessed into a very intriguing package long term. He can push off the defensive glass and pass on the move,” noted by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony in a mock 2026 draft. “Wilson's intensity level and outside shooting need work, but he has attributes you can't teach and is loaded with long-term upside.”

Fans reacted to Wilson’s deal under Charania’s post via X:

“New balance crushing it with the marketing and their players. Kawhi is my favorite. They’re forming a true BRAND.” – @SquiddyNFT

“It's so weird reading about college players signing endorsement deals. He is probably the richest kid on campus.” – @Hcp1Hcp

“I'm happy he's getting paid. But UNC gets all the best Jordans. Gonna be a bit odd to be playing in New Balance while your teammates play in actual good shoes.” – @UNCisFamily

“Aye man I can’t wait to see what design you’re gonna cook up.” – @HIburner252

“Dang going to New Balance instead of Nike 🤯.” – @punk7039

Wilson signed with the Tar Heels as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the class of 2025. He was also rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals industry ranking. He held offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and multiple other notable Power 4 programs.

Enjoy free coverage of the the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI

$1.5 million Texas WR reveals why he didn’t like the Longhorns on his initial visit

Former Georgia head coach roasts Carson Beck after $4 million transfer move to Miami

Two major college football programs trending for nation’s No. 1 cornerback

Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd among 14 college stars signed to Unrivaled NIL deals

ESPN analyst names SEC QB who could be the next Garrett Nussmeier

Published
Kevin Smite
KEVIN SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/NIL Athletes