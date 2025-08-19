North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson turns heads with multimillion-dollar deal
North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has inked a multi-year, multi-million dollar endorsement deal, according to a report.
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that Wilson has signed a deal with New Balance.
Wilson is now part of a New Balance NBA crew that includes Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Darius Garland, Zach Lavine, Aaron Nesmith, Dejounte Murray and Cooper Flagg.
An ESPN Class of 2025 top-five recruit, Wilson confirmed the deal on social media.
Wilson, 19-year old out of Atlanta who is set to compete for the Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels during the 2025-26 season, is projected to be the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
“At 6-9, Wilson looks the part with an outstanding frame, length and developing two-way versatility that could be harnessed into a very intriguing package long term. He can push off the defensive glass and pass on the move,” noted by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony in a mock 2026 draft. “Wilson's intensity level and outside shooting need work, but he has attributes you can't teach and is loaded with long-term upside.”
Fans reacted to Wilson’s deal under Charania’s post via X:
“New balance crushing it with the marketing and their players. Kawhi is my favorite. They’re forming a true BRAND.” – @SquiddyNFT
“It's so weird reading about college players signing endorsement deals. He is probably the richest kid on campus.” – @Hcp1Hcp
“I'm happy he's getting paid. But UNC gets all the best Jordans. Gonna be a bit odd to be playing in New Balance while your teammates play in actual good shoes.” – @UNCisFamily
“Aye man I can’t wait to see what design you’re gonna cook up.” – @HIburner252
“Dang going to New Balance instead of Nike 🤯.” – @punk7039
Wilson signed with the Tar Heels as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the class of 2025. He was also rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals industry ranking. He held offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and multiple other notable Power 4 programs.
