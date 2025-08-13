Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith named "Most Marketable" NIL athlete
With the Fall sports season right around the corner, NIL campaigns are heating up as student-athletes across the country are capturing social media content, scheduling posts and planning announcements for their latest brand partners.
But with the preseason team rankings now live for football, volleyball, soccer and field hockey, who are the most NIL-friendly individual athletes in the country? Out2Win - the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - has released a list highlighting the 50 most marketable athletes in each Fall sport.
Leading the way overall is Ohio State sophomore sensation Jeremiah Smith who will be among the top players in the country - as the Buckeyes look to defend their National Championship - while also being a leading face in NIL. Combining his 76 catches, 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns from a season ago with his major NIL deals including adidas, Red Bull and Nintendo make him a worthy No. 1-ranked athlete across all Fall sports.
While Smith is both a star on and off the field, Out2Win's ranking showcases how NIL is for all athletes, regardless of their performance prowess.
Smith tops fellow sophomore sensation wide receiver Ryan Williams of Alabama, Arch Manning of Texas, Bryce Underwood of Michigan and Jon Seaton of Ole Miss on the college football list. Harper Murray of Nebraska volleyball, Ava Nucci of Mississippi State soccer and Ryleigh Heck of North Carolina field hockey in their respective sports' rankings.
The "Fall 50" is powered by the Out2Win Score - the platform's proprietary ranking system - that evaluates athletes on a combination of factors including social media metrics, audience data, growth trends, sponsorship performance, among other data.
“The Out2Win Fall 50 celebrates a new era where an athlete’s impact extends far beyond on-field performance," shared Out2Win Founder and CEO, Jack Adler. "In today’s NIL landscape, marketability is just as much about authenticity and connection as it is about athletic achievement - and these athletes are leading the way. Congratulations to the athletes named to the 2025 class of the Out2Win Fall 50.”
“It means a lot to be recognized for the work I put in both on and off the field," added Ole Miss defensive tackle Seaton, a content creator with more than 1.8 million followers on TikTok and another 500,000 on Instagram. "The opportunity to build my own brand has allowed me to make a real impact in my community while also helping to grow the game I love.”
