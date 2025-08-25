Oklahoma QB John Mateer turns NIL success into teamwide gift drop
Oklahoma QB John Mateer recently turned an NIL win into a team-wide gift. Mateer, the talented Washington State transfer QB, was among a group of recent college football NIL signees of Beats By Dre. The popular wireless headphones and earbuds have gained a following among athletes. A QB signing class including Mateer as well as South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Florida's DJ Lagway looks to continue growth in that brand.
But Mateer didn't just claim all the rewards himself. Instead, a recent Tweet from an OU writer suggests that Mateer is sharing the love, with defensive end R. Mason Thomas tagging Mateer in a social media post showing an apparent gift from his quarterback with an Oklahoma headphone case bearing the "Beats By Dre" logo.
Beats By Dre and NIL
Again, this is hardly Beats By Dre's first such move in the NIL era. The brand, founded by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine, became an Apple subsidiary. With the youth market a focus, Beats By Dre has utilized celebrity endorsements and became an early player in the NIL arena with deals in football and men's and women's basketball.
From QBs like those listed above, the brand has also been endorsed by athletes as diverse as Bronny James and Angel Reese. Similar gifts are certainly not unheard of, although they do perhaps fit more historically with the pro sports ethos.
John Mateer's NIL Blow-Up
Mateer's decision to move from Washington State to Oklahoma has almost undoubtedly had a massive NIL impact for the passer. Mateer was an under-the-radar recruit out of high school, with 247sports listing him as a three-star prospect and noting Washington State as the lone major conference scholarship offer Mateer received.
After two seasons of sitting the bench with the Cougars, Mateer had a massive 2024 season, passing for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 scores on the ground.
Mateer moved on to Oklahoma, where former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has struggled through a pair of losing seasons in his first three years as Oklahoma head coach.A year ago, the Sooners put up just 24 points per game as highly-touted QB Jackson Arnold struggled. Arnold headed to Auburn and Mateer is expected to be the answer at QB.
How much of an NIL payday does that create? Mateer is estimated to see a total payout of between $2.5 million and $3 million for the 2025 season, which would put him near the upper edge of college football QBs. With a payday like that, Mateer could probably arrange some more gifts for his teammates.