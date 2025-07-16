Patriots owner Robert Kraft's foundation launches NIL program for Jewish athletes
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism and following up on his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Super Bowl commercial - starring his former legendary quarterback Tom Brady and music mogul Snoop Dogg - the FCAS is jumping into NIL in a big way.
Kraft's foundation has launched the Blue Square Athlete Ambassador Program - highlighted by six ambassadors - a new NIL initiative to increase the visibility of Jewish athletes at the collegiate level. The campaign will feature digital content showcasing each athlete's unique story and illuminating how their Jewish identity has shaped both their academic and athletic careers.
The inaugural cohort of Blue Square Athlete Ambassadors includes:
● Meyer Shapiro, Cornell wrestling
● Ethan Hott, Stanford baseball
● Riley Weiss, Columbia basketball
● Ze’ev Remer, California Lutheran basketball
● Alan Mashensky, New York University basketball
● Liv Shumbres, College of Charleston track and field
“In times of both adversity and success, my Jewish faith has been a source of constant pride,” Hott shared. “Competing at the highest level of collegiate sports, I’ve come to know the unifying power of sports firsthand. As a Blue Square Athlete Ambassador, I hope to inspire others to celebrate their identity proudly while standing united against hate.”
The Blue Square Athlete Ambassador Program is the latest addition to FCAS’ "Stand up to Jewish Hate" campaign - encouraging supporters to wear and share a blue square to symbolize anti-hate - has gained traction over the past two years. On college campuses across the country over the past two years - from Harvard to UCLA - antisemitism has been rampant and these athletes hope their stories can inspire acceptance and peace.
“With this groundbreaking initiative, we’re aiming to increase the profile of these dedicated Jewish student-athletes to bridge divides and begin an overdue dialogue,” said FCAS President Adam Katz. “By championing each athlete’s unique story, we aim to show that we have more in common than what makes us different. We look forward to seeing these athletes don the Blue Square this offseason as we work toward our shared goal of eradicating antisemitism and all forms of hate.”
The Blue Square Athlete Ambassador Program was designed in partnership with Tribe NIL - the nation’s first Jewish-focused NIL initiative, empowering student-athletes through financial support, brand-building and leadership development rooted in Jewish values - led by Jeremy Moses and Eitan Levine.
