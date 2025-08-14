$1.1 million college football QB expands NIL empire with new equity deal with Gym Weed
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis continues to build a substantial Name, Image and Likeness portfolio before taking a single snap of college football.
Lewis (6-foot, 186 pounds) was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the class of 2025. The Carrollton, Georgia, product ranked as the No. 7 passer and a top-75 recruit in his class.
Lewis was initially committed to USC before flipping to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes in November. He is competing with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the starting role following the NFL departure of Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns).
Lewis, holding a $1.1 million On3 NIL valuation, has leveraged his blue-chip pedigree and influencer-like social media following into multiple NIL deals before his true freshman campaign.
Hemp-infused energy drink Gym Weed joined the club this week, as the company announced a partnership with Lewis.
"Locked in. Excited to officially welcome (Julian Lewis) to the GYMWEED family," the company wrote on Instagram.
Gym Weed's developers, Alternative Biologics, were behind the creation of Muscle Milk.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Lewis is also slated to launch a campaign with Taco Bell, featuring "Buffs Box," a new NIL campaign partnered with Colorado. Lewis has previously inked NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards, jewelry brand Jaxxon and Alo Yoga, for which he was the first high school athlete.
Lewis took home Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024 at Carrolton High School. He passed for 3,798 yards with 48 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his final season.
Colorado's quarterback battle is still under question at this point, and Lewis could find himself in a position for his first start before fall camp comes to a close. The Buffaloes are slated to open the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).