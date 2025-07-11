$1.5 million SEC QB reveals how he landed a seven-figure NIL deal
Quarterback Beau Pribula opened up about his transfer to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season, revealing the driving factor for his departure from Penn State and the truth behind his $1.5 million NIL package with the Tigers.
Pribula was believed to be the successor behind Penn State starter Drew Allar. But, in the midst of a 13-win season and College Football Playoff berth, Allar announced his plans to return for the 2025 season, leaving Pribula to make a tough decision about his future.
Pribula's answer was to enter the transfer portal before the Nittany Lions' playoff run. Given college football's transfer calendar, it was likely the best move for the former three-star recruit out of York, Pennsylvania.
Missouri worked quickly by landing Pribula, a redshirt junior, a week after he entered his name into the portal. He holds an On3 NIL valuation of $1.1 million and reportedly inked a deal worth $1.5 million to play for the Tigers.
Speaking on his dramatic exit from Penn State, Pribula said his decision wasn't about the NIL opportunities at Missouri. He wanted his chance to be a starter, and Allar's return would have kept him from fulfilling that dream for at least another year.
However, Pribula's agent and brother, Cade, who works on his management team, looked at things differently.
"My criteria was football... Cade and my agent, on the other hand, they were, like, that was different. But I had zero conversations about money with anybody," Pribula said on "Next Up with Adam Breneman."
"I don't want to talk about that stuff, like, I don't have interest in doing that," Pribula said. "But my agent, Cade, whatever, would just talk to the team GMs, and they would work it out. I didn't know what was going on really. But I was like, 'That's good. I'll take it. I'll play football for free, I love it. But you know what, I'll take it.'"
Money aside, Pribula has a real opportunity to make a name for himself at Missouri, which is looking for a spark after losing starter Brady Cook and elite wide receiver Luther Burden III to the NFL Draft.
Although largely inexperienced, Pribula showed flashes at Penn State when given opportunties.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound passer completed 66.1% of his throws for 424 yards with nine touchdowns to one interception in 24 appearances over two seasons. Also a threat as a ball carrier, Pribula added 571 rushing yards (6.4-yard average) and 10 touchdowns during that span.
Pribula is slated to make his Missouri debut in the season opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.