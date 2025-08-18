$19.9 million college football roster takes significant injury hit before season opener
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide could be without their star running back for the season opener at Florida State after an unfortunate injury in fall camp.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed on Sunday that leading returning rusher Jam Miller “suffered an upper-body injury” in Saturday's preseason scrimmage, the second of fall camp for the Crimson Tide.
The former four-star out of Tyler, Texas, took on a key role during the 2024 season as the lead tailback. Miller paced all Alabama rushers with 145 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns, all career-highs.
Miller will likely have to wait to begin his senior campaign after reportedly suffering a collarbone injury that has him considered as "out indefinitely," according to On3's Brett McMurphy. Alabama's star running back isn't expected to return until the SEC opener at No. 5 Georgia.
“Alabama starting RB Jam Miller suffered a collarbone injury Saturday & is out indefinitely, sources told @On3sports,” McMurphy wrote on X. "Alabama is ‘hopeful’ Miller can return by (the) Georgia game on Sept. 27, source said."
The Crimson Tide will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 before returning home to face Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 6) and Wisconsin (Sept. 13).
Alabama has invested considerable NIL money in its roster after a 9-4 finish in DeBoer's first year at the helm. This year's squad holds a total NIL valuation of $19.9 million, according to On3, and NCAA estimates project the Yea Alabama collective to place seventh nationally with $15.9 million in contributions this year.
That investment, along with competitive recruiting, have DeBoer and Co. at third nationally in blue-chip ratio. The talent accumulated should make replacing Miller doable, and the work load will likely come down to a committee approach.
Richard Young and Daniel Hill return as sophomores after combining for 207 yards with three touchdowns on 48 carries. Alabama brought in Louisiana transfer Dre Washington and signed the No. 2 running back in the 2025 class in four-star AK Dear.
Alabama-Florida State is slated for Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Tide are listed as 13.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.