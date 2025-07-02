$2.3 million QB has four-word reaction to Jeremiah Smith’s NIL deal
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the latest highly-touted athlete to ink an NIL deal with major apparel brand Adidas.
Smith broke out in a big way as a true freshman last season. The former five-star out of Opa Locka, Florida, led the Buckeyes in receiving on the way to a national championship, earning the Big Ten's freshman and receiver of the year honors alongside First-Team All-America and Freshman All-America selections.
Smith also broke Ohio State's freshman receiving records previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Carter after racking up 76 catches for 1,315 yards with 15 touchdowns.
NIL opportunities have been there for the taking for Smith, whose On3 NIL valuation has risen to $4.2 million ahead of his sophomore season. He partnered with big brands like Nintendo, EA Sports, Lululemon, Redbull and American Eagle Outfitters before adding Adidas to the growing list.
Adidas previously signed Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and No. 1 overall pick Abdul Carter. Additionally, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is in the fold and responded to Smith's endorsement on Wednesday.
Raiola, also a sophomore, holds a $2.3 million NIL valuation and signed with Adidas this spring.
"Welcome to the fam," Raiola responded on Instagram.
Smith enters his sophomore season ranked as the third most valuable player in college athletics behind a pair of top quarterbacks in Texas' Arch Manning and Miami's Carson Beck.
The Buckeyes will open the 2025 season at home against Texas on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).