$2.7 million QB drops bold four-word comment after SEC Media Days

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
John Mateer's appearance at the 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta marked a significant moment for the star quarterback as he prepares to lead the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

Mateer broke out as a first-year starter for Washington State in 2024 after backing up Heisman Trophy finalist and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward the previous year.

Mateer, a former three-star out of Little Elm, Texas, racked up 44 total touchdowns along with 3,139 passing yards and 826 yards on the ground in 12 games.

The redshirt junior, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million, went on to follow offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma as one of the top transfers in the 2025 cycle.

Mateer already holds a large amount of weight on his shoulders with the Sooners, which finished a disappointing 6-7 under head coach Brent Venables last season. Oklahoma's offense finished 97th in scoring and 119th in passing, and it's up to Mateer and Arbuckle to help change that concerning trend.

Joining teammates Robert Spears-Jennings and R Mason Thomas, Mateer represented Oklahoma at SEC Media Days this week to preview the upcoming season. All things considered, he was poised in the spotlight and showed the confidence of a leader despite the recent adjustments.

And the star quarterback appears to be ready for his play on the field to do the talking.

"Done With The Talking," Mateer wrote on Sunday.

Mateer and the new-look Sooners will open the 2025 season at home against Illinois State at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

