$3.7 million college football QB’s status in doubt due to injury
Injuries continue to plague Florida star quarterback DJ Lagway ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Lagway was kept from throwing passes this spring as he dealt with undisclosed shoulder and lower-body injuries throughout the spring period.
After returning to health this summer, it appears that the former five-star will be limited by a calf injury suffered during a team run last week, causing Lagway to be placed in a boot with two days before the Gators begin fall camp, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.
The news is certainly unwanted for head coach Billy Napier and Florida faithful. However, Lagway's injury isn't considered serious in nature. When the sophomore will return to full strength, though, is unknown at this time.
"His injury is not thought to be serious, but it’s unclear how much practice time Lagway could miss as a result – if any at all," the report said.
Florida seemingly struck gold when it landed Lagway as the No. 1 passer in the class of 2024. He went on to take over for an injured Graham Mertz against Tennessee before going on to lead the Gators to a 5-2 record to cap off an eight-win season.
There is considerable hype surrounding Lagway, who holds a $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation, headed into Year 2 and his first full season as the starter. But the Willis, Texas, native will obviously need to get healthy to live up to those expectations of success.