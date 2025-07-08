$375k QB adds to legal pushback against $2.8 billion House settlement
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos has joined a growing list of appeals in the aftermath of the House v. NCAA settlement ruling.
The settlement ushered in a new era in college athletics. Not only are schools able to allocate up to $20.5 million directly to student athletes this year, the NCAA has been ordered to shell out $2.8 billion to current and former athletes in backpay for use of their Name, Image and Likeness.
However, those payments could be delayed by appeals that need to be completed before damages can be awarded to former athletes and their representatives.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY Sports, Castellanos filed the sixth notice of appeal, including an objection to the College Football Playoff's "role in, and legal coverage from, the settlement."
Details around the exact nature of each appeal, including that of Castellanos, aren't clear, as the notices were filed as standard without legal argument.
Castellanos made headlines during the 2024 season for entering the transfer portal in midst of his junior season at Boston College. After suffering an injury in the Week 11 win over Syracuse, Castellanos was held out against SMU in favor of FIU transfer Grayson James and announced his intention to sit out with plans transfer.
Castellanos, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $375,000, is expected to be the starter for the Seminoles for the 2025 season as he pursues legal action against the House settlement.