$4.2 million WR Jeremiah Smith makes bold promise before 2025 season
Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith accomplished just about everything he could have as a true freshman, but a win over hated rival Michigan still looms as a challenge to overcome.
The best freshman wide receiver in Buckeyes history, Smith broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Carter's record in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,315) and receiving touchdowns (15) last season.
The former five-star earned the Big Ten's freshman and receiver of the year honors along with a Freshman All-American nod while helping head coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes to a national championship.
Ohio State's title season didn't come without hiccups, most notably a 13-10 loss to "The Team Up North" to cap off the regular season. It is Michigan's fourth consecutive win over Ohio State and one of the most head-scratching of the series given the Buckeyes' talent against the Wolverines, who had one just six games ahead of The Game.
Smith is the unquestioned star of the Buckeyes' 2025 roster and already holds an NIL valuation of $4.2 million as a sophomore. It's safe to say that an All-American campaign and national title contention are goals for the 6-foot-3, 223-pound playmaker.
Smith's promise, however, is a win over the Wolverines.
"Hate 'em," Smith said on "The Triple Option" alongside former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. "With everything in me, I hate 'em."
“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith said. "In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to That Team Up North. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”
Smith's dominance was held in place against Michigan, catching just five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. It's safe to assume that his forgettable performance only adds to his motivation for the next edition of historic rivalry.
The 2025 meeting will return to Michigan Stadium on Nov. 29. ESPN BET already features the Buckeyes as 5.5-point favorites over the Wolverines, who finished the 2024 season (8-5) with a bowl win over Alabama.
But that highly-anticipated matchup is a long ways away, and Smith and Co. have their hands full, for now, with hosting No. 1 Texas led by projected Heisman Trophy finalist Arch Manning (Aug. 30 at noon ET on Fox).