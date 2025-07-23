5-star recruit expected to become highest-paid TE of all time
As Name, Image and Likeness transcends college sports, record-money is being thrown around by the top spenders in college football.
It's no longer a surprise to see deals worth millions of dollars for the game's top stars, especially in the transfer portal, where players like Miami's Carson Beck and Oklahoma's John Mateer were signed to lofty offseason NIL deals at their new destinations.
The money is making a difference on the high school recruiting trail, too.
Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo reportedly inked a three-year, $5.1 million rev-share deal to commit to Texas Tech earlier this summer. That agreement is believed to be the most lucrative rev-share deal in history.
And another elite recruit is expected to make history in the NIL space, as five-star tight end Mark Bowman prepares to join the USC Trojans.
"Five-star prospect Mark Bowman is expected to sign a multi-year deal that will make him the highest-paid tight end recruit of all time," On3's Pete Nakos wrote.
Bowman (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) is the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2026 class. The Mater Dei product chose USC over Georgia and Texas in May, and will reportedly be payed handsomely for that decision.
Bowman is expected to make $5 to $6.5 million over three years as a Trojan, according to the report.
The rev-share model instituted by the House settlement is allowing schools to share up to $20.5 million directly to athletes this year. And that doesn't include the additional funds raised by collectives.
USC ranks seventh in NIL spending to field its roster in 2025, according to an On3 poll. Head coach Lincoln Riley and Co. sit first nationally in the class of 2026 with 31 commitments.