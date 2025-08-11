$8 million college football QB already turning heads at new program
Considered as one of the highest-paid athletes in college sports, former Tulane quarterback and current Duke Blue Devil Darian Mensah holds some significant weight on his shoulders for the 2025 football season.
Much was made about Mensah's NIL contract with Duke after breaking out for Tulane a sophomore in 2024. The former three-star reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $8 million, showing that the Blue Devils expect a lot out of their new quarterback.
Mensah impressed while leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 finish last season, completing 65.9% of hiss passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback also added another 132 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
One of the challenges for Mensah is adapting to the higher level of competition in the ACC, as it will take big plays to take down conference foes like Clemson, Illinois, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.
Duke, coming off a 9-4 campaign under head coach Manny Diaz, appears to believe in that potential and gave fans an inside look at Mensah in fall camp on Monday.
The short clip features Mensah connecting with Utah transfer tight end Landen King over a defender with King hauling in the pass with one hand.
It's difficult to evaluate much from highlights of fall camp. What Blue Devils faithful can take away, though, is the commraderie being built between Mensah and his new teammates.
Mensah is expected to make his Duke debut in the season opener against Elon at home on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+).