Aaron Murray didn’t hesitate to name his preferred QB for the 2025 Season
SEC record holder Aaron Murray appears to be sold on one star college football quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.
Murray was a standout quarterback at Georgia from 2009-13, setting career SEC marks in both passing yards (13,166 yards) and passing touchdowns (121) before becoming a fifth-round NFL Draft pick.
Now with ESPN as an analyst, Murray revealed his quarterback predictions as fall camp kicks off around the country. Penn State's Drew Allar received the nod for the top pro prospect and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier was tabbed as the passer most likely to stack the stat sheet.
In respect to Allar, Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Murray went another direction in regards to which quarterback he would select to lead his team.
That honor goes to Freshman All-American LaNorris Sellers, who is coming off a breakout season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
"Who would I take to be my Qb of these 4… SELLERS!" Murray wrote on X.
As a first-year starter, Sellers helped lead South Carolina to its best season since 2017 by propelling Shane Beamer's Gamecocks to a 9-4 record.
The former three-star out of Florence, South Carolina, completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sellers was also a threat as a ball carrier, where excelled with another 674 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.
Sellers isn't as proven as upperclassmen like Allar, Nussmeier and Klubnik. However, his dual-threat ability and efficiency as a passer proved lethal in 2024, and there is considerable hype surrounding the rising star entering his redshirt sophomore campaign.
Sellers, who already holds a $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation, has inked NIL deals with EA Sports, Cheez-It, Collegiate Legends and Raising Cane's over the last year. His journey is a glowing example of how an unheralded recruit can leverage on-field success to build a valuable NIL portfolio, even as an underclassman.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will open the season at home against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).