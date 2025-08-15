Aaron Murray identifies college football QB with No. 1 pick potential
The race for No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick honors begins soon, and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray agrees that Miami's Carson Beck could accomplish the highly-coveted feat.
Murray, who became the SEC's all-time leading passer at UGA from 2009-13, is certainly familiar with Beck's run with the Bulldogs. The two spoke multiple times in exclusive interviews, and Murray's connection with the program helped him get an inside look at the talented passer.
The evaluation of Beck took a significant turn last season in the wrong direction. After the former four-star paced the SEC in passing while leading Georgia to a 14-1 record as a first-year starter, struggled ran rampant in his senior campaign.
Beck's interception total doubled from the previous season to 12, and his completion rate dropped nearly eight points. Georgia lost two regular season games after not falling in that aspect since 2020 before Beck's career at UGA ended with an injury in the SEC Championship against Texas.
While nursing an elbow injury that required surgery, Beck initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. But he must have not received a wanted projection, as the Jacksonville, Florida, native elected to return to college for a sixth season.
Miami paid handsomely for their new quarterback with an NIL deal to the tune of a reported $6 million with incentives.
Beck's final season in college will come with the Miami Hurricanes, who witnessed a plethora of success behind the arm of former Washington State transfer Cam Ward last season. Ward led Miami to a 10-3 campaign and became a Heisman Trophy finalist before taking home No. 1 overall pick honors.
Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson believes that Beck has the ability to take Ward's path, according to a report from On3. Murray, responding to the rumor, issued his stance, agreeing with Dawson's reported sentiment.
"Carson has all the tools to be the #1 pick," Murray wrote on X. "He was my top Qb heading into last season. Needs to clean up the turnovers but he can SPIN IT!"
Beck (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is one of the most proven passers in college football with 7,912 career passing yards with 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions 39 total appearances (28 starts). It's up to him to solidify that the 2024 season slump was just a blimp.
Expected to be fully healthy, Beck is slated to open the season with a daunting task against national champion runner-up Notre Dame. That season opener will take place at home on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).