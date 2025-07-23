AJ McCarron has blunt message for Alabama fans as Ty Simpson era begins
As Alabama ushers in a new era at quarterback, former national champion passer AJ McCarron is pleading with Crimson Tide fans to stay patient.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer has questions at the position after the NFL departure of Jalen Milroe, who was a massive part of the offense over the last two seasons. The battle for his successor comes down to Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.
All things considered, it's Simpson who is expected to take the reigns for the season opener at Florida State after backing up Milroe and putting together a strong spring. The former five-star's 16 career appearances paces both redshirt-freshman Mack and true freshman Russell.
A change at quarterback often times comes with some growing pains. That is something McCarron seems to expect this season, and he is calling for Crimson Tide fans to show some restraint as Simpson grows into the starting role.
"They better learn some patience," he said on "The Dynasty." "And I can say this because I've played there."
McCarron certainly knows a few things about the weight put on the shoulders of an Alabama quarterback, having helped lead the program to two national championships (2011,2012) as a starter under Nick Saban.
The winning expectations won't be much different behind Simpson in 2025 after a 9-4 season in the first year under DeBoer.
"If there's one thing that Alabama fans lack is some patience," McCarron said. "So Ty has been there. This is his fourth year, but this is his first year to truly start. All three of your guys, this would be their first year to start. So either route you go, there's going to be bumps along the way."
Simpson (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) has completed 58% of his passes for 381 yards 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns in limited appearances over three seasons.
The Martin, Tennessee, native could have easily transferred elsewhere on a lucrative NIL deal. However, Simpson chose a more unique path of waiting his turn, much like the journey of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who has taken full advantage headed into his final season.
Alabama will open the season with a road trip to Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).