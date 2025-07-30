AJ McCarron calls out biggest doubt facing LSU after NIL spending spree
There is plenty of talk about the LSU Tigers' offense behind star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but the key question facing head coach Brian Kelly and Co. comes on the other side of the ball, according to former Alabama national champion quarterback A.J. McCarron.
Nussmeier returns as the SEC's leading passer after breaking out as a first-year starter last season. The Tigers also possess one of the top wide receiver rooms in the entire country, including stars like Zavion Thomas, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton Jr, Aaron Anderson and Nic Anderson
The passing offense was particularly lethal in 2024, finishing seventh nationally with 315 yards per game. Defensively, however, LSU finished 61st in total defense and 59th in scoring defense during the 9-4 season.
"Can LSU fix their defense?" McCarron said on "The Dynasty." "They've done a ton in recruiting. They front-loaded their roster a ton, from an NIL standpoint, to where they stacked all the money up and went in pretty heavily this year on defense.”
The Tigers used competitive NIL backing to help sign the nation's top transfer portal class in the offseason. The bulk of that group – eight of LSU's 12 four-star signees – are defenders.
The challenge now is acclimating those transfers to the system under coordinator Blake Baker, and there won't be a layup game to open the season, as LSU will travel to defending ACC champion Clemson.
That highly-anticipated matchup is slated for Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ABC).