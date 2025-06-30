Alabama standout breaks silence on unexpected transfer of $684k star
Alabama running back Justice Haynes has more weight on his shoulders following the unexpected departure of Justice Haynes and the lofty expectations following an inconsistent 9-4 season.
Haynes originally signed with the Crimson Tide as one of the top tailbacks in the 2023 class when comng out of Buford High School in Roswell, Georgia. The UGA legacy chose Nick Saban and Alabama over staying home with Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, marking a big recruiting win for the program.
After logging 25 snaps as a true freshman, Haynes played a larger role in 2024 under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, finishing behind Miller with 448 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries.
Coming off a 9-4 season and the best year of his career, Haynes unexpectedly entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13 and committed to Michigan 12 days later. The junior holds a 684,000 On3 NIL valuation entering his first season with the Wolverines.
Amid Haynes' transfer portal dip, Miller announced his return for his senior season despite being eligible for the NFL Draft. The Tyler, Texas, native has amassed 1,092 yards and 12 total touchdowns in 40 career appearances.
Miller now leads a room that also features two sophomores – Richard Young and Daniel Hill – alongside Louisiana at Lafayette transfer Dre'lyn Washington. Miller is by far the most experienced rusher on the roster.
Miller is not lacking in confidence, though, and downplayed Haynes' transfer when previewing his final season.
“Justice Haynes went to a different school, but there’s still the same standard in the running back room,” Miller said Monday via On3's Pete Nakos. “We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to worry about ourselves and not worry about anybody else who doesn’t want to be a part of the program. So right now, we’re working and grinding, trying to be the best running back room in the country.”
Alabama will likely rely on Miller and Co. heavily given the NFL departure of starting quarterback Jalen Milroe, who led the team in rushing last season.
“Being the number one back, it’s going to, of course, be a load on me,” Miller said. “But that’s why we have to be able to prepare all the other backs, because we all know one back can’t take all the carries. That leads to me helping other backs to make sure they know what they are doing when they get a chance to go in the game and take some of the load off me.”
Alabama will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).