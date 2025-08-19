Andrew Luck doesn’t hold back on the changes in college football
Former All-American and NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck is a part of the major shift in college sports after taking a new role as general manager at his alma mater Stanford.
The Cardinal elected to turn Luck's direction in the ever-evolving world of college football, where programs around the country are beginning to establish general manager positions. The role, in part, includes navigating NIL, transfer portal and roster management.
The game has significantly changed since the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist was at the helm of the Stanford offense. After retiring from an acclaimed NFL career, Luck intends to help his former program return to success after six straight losing seasons.
"Do I think we're sitting at the perfect system of college football?... Probably not," Luck said to CBS Sports. "There's some adjustments that need to be made. Do I think a lot of the changes are for the positive? Yeah, I do. I think a lot of the changes are positive. Do I think the combination of changes creates some challenges?Absolutely... this thing needs to keep getting tweaked."
The House settlement ruling changed the NIL space, ushering in a new era of revenue sharing. Schools can share up to $20.5 million directly to athletes this year with that number increasing over the next 10 years.
Funding has become an even bigger challenge on top of transfer portal chaos. Luck and the Cardinal seem to be ready to adapt, likely a much-needed shift given the trajectory of the program.
Stanford hasn't posted a winning season since 2018 and it's on a third head coach, interim Frank Reich, over that span.
"But the reality is we are where we are today," Luck continued. "We're embracing the changes, and we're trying to be very clear-eyed when it comes to NIL, transfer portal, revenue sharing, the combination, how those fit in, that we try to be clear-eyed about that and still hold on to what I do think is really important college football."
"It's about winning and human-development vehicle and young men coming in and growing and self-actualizing and getting somewhere they never thought they could," Luck said.
The new Stanford regime will make its debut on Saturday at Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS).