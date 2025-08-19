Name Image Likeness

Arch Manning clears the air about his future after Archie Manning’s bold comments

JC Shelton

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16)
Arch Manning's future is an underlying question ahead of his first season as the full-star starting quarterback at Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound passer has the keys of Steve Sarkisian's offense this season after backing up Quinn Ewers for two years. Manning's five-star background and unique family legacy have helped build significant hype for his potential, and it's only a matter of time before he takes his talents to the NFL.

But the real question is when Manning will make the jump to the pros. The redshirt sophomore will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft next spring.

Manning's grandfather and College Football Hall of Famer, Archie Manning, claimed earlier this month to Athlon Sports that the Texas star won't be declaring that soon, though.

“Arch isn’t going to do that,” Archie said of the possibility of an early jump to the NFL. “He’ll be at Texas.”

Archie Manning
It was an interesting prediction from Archie Manning given the frenzy of anticipation surrounding his grandson. Those decisions, especially for a high-profile player like Arch Manning, are usually kept under wraps.

Addressing his grandfather's comments for the first time, Manning alluded on Tuesday that he hasn't made up his mind on whether he will turn pro or return to school and is "taking it day-by-day."

"I don't know where he got that from," Manning said. "He texted me and apologized about that. But I'm really just taking it day-by-day right now."

Turning pro early could jumpstart Manning's track to a potentially large NFL contract. But there are notable reasons for returning to Texas, as Manning has just two starts to his name entering the 2025 season.

A couple of seasons of development, all while being the highest-valued player in college sports ($6.8 million NIL valuation), are likely enticing factors for the young quarterback.

Manning's Longhorns will open the season at defending national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).

