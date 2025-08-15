Arch Manning gets wake-up call from Johnny Manziel ahead of 2025 season
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is bullish on Arch Manning's potential, but he is hesitant to crown the new Texas starter as a Heisman contender with SEC defenses waiting for their opportunties.
Manning has garnered substantial preseason hype after starting just two games over his first two seasons while backing up Quinn Ewers. The former five-star phenom sits first in Heisman Trophy odds and fifth in No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick odds (FanDuel) entering his redshirt sophomore campaign.
And the Longhorns, coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, rank first in blue-chip ratio, holding one of the most talented rosters in the country.
With the expectations so high, Manziel issued a wake-up call to the Texas quarterback before the 2025 college football season kicks off.
"When it comes down to it – it is SEC football," Manziel said on "The Pat McAfee Show". "They are going to scheme for him. They're going to be prepared for him. They know what kind of quarterback he is. So, you're getting everybody's best shot."
Although head coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns avoid powers like Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss, Manning and Co. will take on the likes of Florida, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and rival Texas A&M.
And it's not like those programs haven't seen Manning's ability on display, as he made 10 total appearances last season in strategic situations, largely as a ball carrier. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound passer totaled 939 passing yards, 108 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Manning's debut as a full-time starter will not come within the SEC, but against one of the top non-conference programs in the entire country. Defending national champion Ohio State should give Texas plenty of fits to say the least.
Texas-Ohio State will take place in Columbus on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).