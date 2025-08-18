Arch Manning's projected tax bill revealed amid $6.8 million NIL valuation
Arch Manning's record NIL valuation is expected to garner a lofty tax bill this year as the star quarterback takes the reins of the Texas offense.
After two seasons as the backup behind Quinn Ewers, it's Manning's turn to lead Steve Sarkisian's offense. And there is some considerable hype around the former five-star, adding to what was always underlying excitement around the grandson of College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning.
Despite just two starts to his name before the season opener at Ohio State, Manning holds the highest NIL valuation in college sports at $6.8 million, according to On3.
Using that figure, Forbes broke down what the first-year starter should pay in taxes: $2,474,186. The whopping number only includes projected federal tax (Manning is a Texas resident), features no dependents and only pertains to income taxes, excluding property, sales and jock taxes.
Manning's tax figure, as expected, leads college sports with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($1,657,720) up next in the order. Miami quarterback Carson Beck, with no state taxes like Manning, is expected to pay $1,549,186.
Beck and Smith hold NIL valuations of $4.3 million and $4.2 million, respectivley. South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers ($3.7 million valuation) is expected to owe the fourth-most in taxes ($1,555,481) after paying the most in state taxes ($228,294).
It's important to note that it's not officially revealed what players like Manning will make in NIL payments this year, as those contracts are kept behind closed doors with unconfirmed reports providing limited context.
Some, though, are expected to make more than their evaluations, like Beck, who signed with Miami on a deal that could reportedly reach $6 million with incentives. And it's reasonable to assume that big-time names will make considerable amounts from third-party deals, too.
The entertainment of the NIL world aside, Manning and the game's top stars are focused on the tasks at hand. For No. 1 Texas, it's an opening matchup against No. 3 Ohio State on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).