Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt grabs headlines with inspiring NIL move

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10)
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt's latest NIL move is an approach that everyone can get behind.

Leavitt, a former Michigan State transfer, was a pivotal piece of the Sun Devils' 2024 season as a redshirt freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound passer helped lead the program to their first Big 12 championship and the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history. Leavitt amassed 2,885 passing yards and 443 rushing yards with 29 total touchdowns in 13 games, earning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Leavitt's rise to stardom has seemingly paid off in the NIL space, as he holds a $3.1 million On3 NIL valuation and has inked deals with Jones Ford Verde Valley and, most recently, the NIL Store.

The NIL Store partners with student athletes for licensed apparel with a percentage of the proceeds going back to the players. After releasing his own custom merchandise this week, Leavitt announced that he won't be taking a dime from those sales.

Instead, that money will be distributed to his Arizona State teammates.

High-profile players like Leavitt are in a league of their own when it comes to lofty NIL packages and choosing to support teammates over getting the most out of those opportunties is a heartwarming development.

Leavitt, just a redshirt sophomore, will likely ink more deals over the next year or two before he decides to declare for the NFL Draft. And another season like he put together in 2024 will make him a hot commodity for brands looking for NIL partnerships.

The Sun Devils will open the 2025 season at home against Northern Arizona at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

