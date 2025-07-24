Baker Mayfield reveals hilarious way he would have spent NIL money at Oklahoma
Baker Mayfield was one of the most exciting college football players of the pre-NIL era. Unfortunately, he was unable to rake in profit while the Oklahoma Sooners benefited from his Name, Image, and Likeness.
Mayfield knows he missed out on millions during his college career, but he also believes it may have been a blessing.
During an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Mayfield revealed he wouldn't have trusted himself with that kind of money as an immature college kid.
And, after sharing what he would've done with a fat NIL check, it is probably for the best.
Mayfield says he would've gotten a nice house for him and his teammates to kick back, so who knows how out of hand that may have gotten.
"I would had gotten a nice football house for the fellas," Mayfield joked. "Not necessarily as far as the 'Blue Mountain State' spectrum, but like a football house for the boys."
During his three years at Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns, and just 21 interceptions. He added 893 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground.
Mayfield's NFL career got off to a rocky start with the Cleveland Browns, but he has since found new life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his two seasons in Tampa Bay. Last season, Mayfield had the best year of his professional career, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while completing 71.4 percent of his passes.
