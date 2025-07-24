Name Image Likeness

Baker Mayfield reveals hilarious way he would have spent NIL money at Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma Sooners star and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield didn't get to benefit from the NIL era, but it may have been for the best.

Josh Sanchez

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the 2018 Rose Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the 2018 Rose Bowl / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baker Mayfield was one of the most exciting college football players of the pre-NIL era. Unfortunately, he was unable to rake in profit while the Oklahoma Sooners benefited from his Name, Image, and Likeness.

Mayfield knows he missed out on millions during his college career, but he also believes it may have been a blessing.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Mayfield revealed he wouldn't have trusted himself with that kind of money as an immature college kid.

MORE: Oklahoma Forms NIL Partnership With Learfield’s Sooner Sports Properties

And, after sharing what he would've done with a fat NIL check, it is probably for the best.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield poses with the Heisman Trophy during the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner press confer
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield poses with the Heisman Trophy during the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner press conference / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mayfield says he would've gotten a nice house for him and his teammates to kick back, so who knows how out of hand that may have gotten.

"I would had gotten a nice football house for the fellas," Mayfield joked. "Not necessarily as far as the 'Blue Mountain State' spectrum, but like a football house for the boys."

MORE: Colin Cowherd rumor linking Arch Manning to struggling NFL franchise gets dragged

During his three years at Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns, and just 21 interceptions. He added 893 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground.

Mayfield's NFL career got off to a rocky start with the Cleveland Browns, but he has since found new life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his two seasons in Tampa Bay. Last season, Mayfield had the best year of his professional career, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while completing 71.4 percent of his passes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gives a press conference after mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gives a press conference after mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI

$1.5 million Texas WR reveals why he didn’t like the Longhorns on his initial visit

Former Georgia head coach roasts Carson Beck after $4 million transfer move to Miami

Two major college football programs trending for nation’s No. 1 cornerback

Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd among 14 college stars signed to Unrivaled NIL deals

ESPN analyst names SEC QB who could be the next Garrett Nussmeier

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Home/NIL News