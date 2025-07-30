Best remaining college football recruit sets commitment date among three college football powerhouses
The recruitment process for five-star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones just became clearer as he entertains three college football powerhouses.
Jones is arguably the most-coveted recruit in the country at this point as the top uncommitted player in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass rusher ranks as the No. 5 EDGE, the No. 18 overall recruit and the No. 1 player in the talent-rich state of Alabama, per Rivals.
The St. Paul's Episcopal High School product recorded 84 tackles (18 for loss) with 16 sacks as a junior last season and holds an On3 NIL valuation of $314,000 entering his final high school season.
Jones is down to in-state Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M after fielding over 30 scholarship offers from top programs around the country. On Wednesday, the elite pass rusher hinted that his decision was close to being made before setting his commitment date a day later.
Jones is expected to reveal his pledge live on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, he announced via On3.
It's a heavyweight battle for a commitment from Jones, as each of his top contenders sits within the top 10 of the 2026 cycle. Alabama paces the group at No. 5 with Texas A&M and Oregon placing sixth and seventh, respectively.
According to On3's prediction machine, Oregon holds a slight edge for Jones over Alabama. It's unclear, however, of where his heart lies with just hours before his decision is made public.
"The Pat McAfee" show will air live on ESPN and YouTube from noon to 2 p.m. ET.