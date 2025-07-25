Name Image Likeness

Big 12 school halts new construction, raises ticket prices amid $147 million deficit

JC Shelton

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell / Margaret Kispert/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Iowa State is facing a massive deficit in the aftermath of the House settlement, and Cyclones' fans will be asked to take on more expenses in 2025.

The revenue-sharing model is here after the House settlement's approval, allowing schools to share up to $20.5 million directly to athletes this year with that number increasing annually over the next decade.

Budget constraints are beginning to mount for some schools like Iowa State, which revealed a deficit projection of $147 million through 2031, roughly $25 million over the next six years, according to a report from The Gazette.

In response, the Cyclones are indefinitely halting $25 million construction to Hilton Coliseum and $20 million construction of a new wrestling facility. More importantly to Cyclones' fans, sales tax on tickets will no longer be absorbed by the athletic department and annual required donations to the Cyclone Club will increase by 20%.

“In the past two years, there have been several transformational changes in college athletics that will result in $30 million in recurring annual financial repercussions to the athletics department beginning this year,” ISU athletics revealed via The Gazette.

Iowa State reportedly expects NCAA and Big 12 revenue to drop by $2.2 million this year in light of the House settlement and the conference's expansion to 16 schools.

Before this year, the school had not incurred an operating deficit since the COVID year of 2020. Addressing the concern for the 2026 budget, Iowa State needed one-time $26.7 million transfer from the ISU Foundation, according to the report.

More NIL news:

Published
JC Shelton
JC SHELTON

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.

Home/NIL News