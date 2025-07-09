Big Ten athletic department eliminates multiple positions due to recent House settlement
As schools adapt to the new era in college sports in the aftermath of the House settlement, the USC Trojans have reportedly made significant cuts to their athletic department.
The House v. NCAA ruling allows schools to allocate up to $20.5 million to student athletes this year with that figure increasing incrementally over the next 10 years.
The revenue share model is the first of its kind in college athletics, and adjustments were bound to be made across the country as schools search for additional revenue streams.
According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, USC has eliminated 12 jobs within its athletic department in order to cut costs after the House settlement took effect on July 1. Six current employees were notified of their termination last week, while the other six roles were vacant.
The report states that the most-senior member of USC's cuts is Paul Perrier, who served as an executive senior associate athletic director in two six-year stints under multiple athletic directors.
As schools search for sustainable options to stay competitive in the NIL space, some have chosen to cut certain non-revenue sports entirely. USC, for now, doesn't plan on taking that route, athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced in June.
"USC will invest the maximum permissible $20.5 million in 2025-26," she said in a release. "Combined with the creation of new scholarships, we are increasing our investment in all 23 programs."