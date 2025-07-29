Name Image Likeness

Billy Napier breaks silence on DJ Lagway’s injury ahead of Florida’s fall camp

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway (2)
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway (2)
Florida star quarterback DJ Lagway is in a boot as the Gators prepare to begin fall camp on Wednesday.

Reports surfaced of Lagway's injury – suffered during a team run – on Monday, painting a concerning picture for his status with just over a month before the 2025 season opener against Long Island. The sophomore had previously missed spring practice with shoulder and lower-body injuries, too.

Florida head coach Billy Napier cleared the air around his star passer's injury during a press conference on Tuesday. He seemingly acknowledged that the injury isn't serious in nature and feels that Lagway is making "quick progress."

“He’s day-to-day... In general, he’s made a lot of quick progress," Napier said. "But it will be something that we’re monitoring and hopefully, as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward.”

Lagway represented the program at SEC Media Days in mid-July, where he revealed that he felt "great" after working his way back from his spring ailments. Despite the unwanted injury that has since reared its head, Napier seems confident that Lagway will be ready to go by Aug. 30.

It's certainly important for Florida to get the most out of Lagway, who holds an NIL valuation of $3.7 million.

The former five-star showed that he has what it takes, when healthy, to lead the Gators to victories. Napier and Co. were in the midst of a disappointing start before Lagway took the reigns and posted a 5-2 record to cap off the season.

The Gators will open the season at home against Long Island on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

