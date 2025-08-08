Brian Kelly addresses status of LSU star QB Garrett Nussmeier after injury scare in fall camp
LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is nursing a minor knee injury after being helped off the practice field earlier this week, and head coach Brian Kelly took the podium on Friday to ease the minds of Tigers faithful.
Speculations began to mount after the news of Nussmeier's injury made headlines, as the significance of his ailment was unclear. And the talented passer's worth in the LSU offense only added to the buildup before Kelly addressed the situation.
Fortunately for the Tigers, Nussmeier has continued to practice, albeit limited, as he deals with patella tendinitis in his knee. Kelly and Co. expect their starting quarterback to continue his participation in fall camp.
“Just for the record, (Nussmeier) has tendinitis, patella tendinitis," Kelly said. "He does not have a torn ACL. We have not amputated his leg. He has a PO’d patellar tendon. He was out there today throwing. Tomorrow, he’ll be back out most likely in a practice situation. So, I thought we’d calm everybody down.”
There is no question that keeping Nussmeier healthy will give LSU its best shot at reaching the SEC championship game and securing a College Football Playoff berth.
One of the highest-valued players in college athletics ($3.8 million NIL valuation), Nussmeier returns as the SEC's leading passer and one of the top quarterbacks in the country after posting a 9-4 season as a first-year starter.
After backing up Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, the former four-star completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2024. Nussmeier was named the Texas Bowl MVP after propelling the offense to 44 points in the win against Baylor to cap off the year.
It's safe to expect Nussmeier to be healthy by the time LSU travels to defending ACC champion Clemson on Aug. 30. That highly-anticipated matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).