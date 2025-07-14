Brian Kelly updates status on star LSU WR after car accident
Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson reportedly needed medical treatment over the weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury in a car accident on Friday.
Anderson broke out for the Sooners as a redshirt freshman in 2023, catching 38 passes for 798 yards (21-yard average) with 10 touchdowns in 13 games.
The former four-star out of Katy, Texas, missed most of his sophomore season of 2024 due to a quad injury that sidelined him for all but one game. Anderson entered the transfer portal in December and ultimately signed with the LSU Tigers while holding an On3 NIL valuation of $704,000.
Expected to be one of LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussemeir's top targets in 2025, Anderson status is one to watch after head coach Brian Kelly revealed details about a car accident that resulted in medical treatment on his new wide receiver.
Fortunately for LSU faithful, Anderson is expected to be ready to go by fall camp, according to Kelly's comments on Monday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
"LSU WR Nic Anderson was in a car accident Friday night and needed medical treatment, Brian Kelly told me, but it’s not going to sideline him long," Wilson Alexander of The Advocate wrote on X. "He’s expected to practice at the start of camp."
Kelly said that Anderson's accident "wasn't quite as bad" as the life-threatening wreck that sidelined LSU quarterback Colin Hurley in January.
“It wasn’t quite as bad as Colin Hurley’s, which was life-threatening, but enough that he had to get checked in and stayed overnight for observations,” Kelly said. “But he comes out of it really good.”
Availability is the key question for Anderson given his season-ending injury at Oklahoma last season and a hamstring injury that limited his participation in spring practice.
Fall camp is slated to begin in early August, leading up to Anderson's expected debut in LSU's season opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).