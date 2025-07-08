Top high school prospect signs five-figure NIL deal with ‘NFL wide receiver rates’ for autographs
The NIL trading card landscape continues to heat up this Summer as a top high school football recruit adds a new partner. Mandarin High School (Jacksonville, FL) sophomore-to-be Brysen Wright has made Wild Cards his first trading card deal, becoming the brand's first high school athlete in the process.
The Nolensville, TN-based card company is making a splash in the ultra-competitive hobby by compensating the 14-year-old Wright like a NFL star wideout, according to his agent.
“This is Brysen’s first trading card partnership,” Wright's agent Dan Everett of ESM told On3's Pete Nakos, who first reported the partnership. “The five-figure deal pays the soon-to-be 10th grader a first-round NFL wide receiver rate per autograph.”
The 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Wright caught 31 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. His current offers already include the likes of Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Texas, among others.
This offseason, Wright has been dominating the OT7, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors for Raw Miami, growing his Instagram following to nearly 50,000 while becoming a viral sensation.
“I work hard. I work hard on (those catches), so when I get into a game I come out, do what I do," he shared with Jon Santucci of the Palm Beach Post. "I put in the work, and I go out and execute.”
With a long recruiting process ahead, Wright did give some insight to Santucci, flagging Ohio State and Miami as making the best impressions so far.
Wild Cards' vice president of talent acquisition Jay Claud made the Ohio State connection even deeper. He told On3 that Wright "may be the best amateur wide receiver in the country not named Jeremiah Smith."